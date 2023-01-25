Three individuals receive Iverson Freking Award

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Bethany St. Joseph Corporation recognized those who promote their faith while having a positive commitment to the Coulee Region with the annual Iverson Freking Ecumenical Award.
On Wednesday three individuals were recognized for their positive impacts during the awards banquet.
Father Conrad Targonski was one of those individuals.
He served in the Marine Corps for 22 years before taking on the role of Viterbo University's Chaplain.
He said he's going to keep fighting for causes he's passionate about - working with veterans and the homeless community.
"To bring them into a sense of solidarity with the rest of the community and realize that we're all brother and sisters," Targonski said. "To accentuate diversity."
Two others receiving the Iverson Freking Award were Marc and Sue Schultz.
They both are involved with many organizations throughout the La Crosse area. They say volunteering is the cornerstone of our society - something they try to do often.
"We hope we're role models to the younger generation because sometime we're not going to be around," Sue said. "Someone else has to do the volunteer work for the good of the community."
"We're trying to get individuals to become involved in, whatever it is they're interested in," Marc said.
Sue announced at the banquet a new project, called Warm Hands and Paws for Ukraine. It's a partnership with Kwik Trip and Chalice of Mercy to aid those in Ukraine.
Through the month of February, hand warmers and pet food can be dropped off at Kwik Trips in the area.
For more information, email ssschultz@charter.net.