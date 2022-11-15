Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions unveils 5th Ward Residence Project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After a year of construction, on Tuesday evening Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions held an open house ribbon cutting ceremony at the 203,357 square foot residential community.
The new Northside development has 144 rental units ranging from $799 to $1,425 monthly. It also includes 14 town homes for sale and an activity center for residents to enjoy.
Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions CEO Marvin Wanders believes this development will help revitalize the Northside.
"Anytime you bring people into a community and create density there is a lot of other energy that takes place because of that that adds value to the community," Wanders said. "I personally watched what has happened to neighboring properties meaning as this brand new property is being built those neighboring properties are also getting cleaned up."
The total cost of the project was $26 million. It will contribute $18 million to the tax base.
Wanders added that the project was a private and public partnership from the city to help redevelop the old industrial land.
Almost all contractors who helped develop the project were hired locally.