Three tornadoes confirmed in Western Wisconsin on Wednesday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The National Weather Service said that three tornadoes touched down in Western Wisconsin on Wednesday.
They were part of six tornadoes that hit the state on June 15.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed three of the tornadoes were in Wyeville, Mauston, and La Farge.
Wyeville
The Wyeville tornado was rated as an EF-2 with peak wind speeds of 115 mph. Its maximum width was 200 yards. It was on the ground for 20.9 miles.
The weather service said the tornado developed south of Tomah and moved northeastward to just east of Wyeville before finally ending in the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge.
The tornado existed for 36 minutes, from 3:58-4:34 p.m. according to weather data.
Damage from this tornado included trees along its entire path as well as some structures south of Wyeville according to the weather service.
Mauston
The tornado that touched down in the Mauston area was rated as an EF-1 with peak wind speeds of 90 mph. It was on the ground for approximately nine minutes from 4:43-4:52 p.m. During that time, it traveled 8.4 miles. Its maximum width was 150 yards.
The weather service said it was tracked intermittently from southern sections of Mauston northeast across rural Juneau County before dissipating near the Wisconsin River.
La Farge
Winds from this tornado in Vernon County peaked at 100 mph which rates it an EF-1. The tornado was on the ground for seven minutes from 4:07-4:14 p.m. and traveled 6.2 miles northeast of the Village of La Farge roughly along Highway 82. Its maximum width was 200 yards.
Survey teams said that the tornado primarily caused tree damage with some EF0 damge to a few structures.
Elsewhere in Wisconsin
The National Weather Service Office in Green Bay said their survey crews confirmed three tornadoes in eastern Wisconsin on Wednesday.
They were near Seymour in Outagamie County, West Bloomfield in Waushara County, and Silver Cliff in Marinette County.
Their early reports said that the tornadoes in Outagamie and Waushara counties were rated at EF-1.
No rating was given for the tornado in Marinette County although they had photos that showed extensive damage to trees and other structures.
