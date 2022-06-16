Three tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin on Wednesday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The National Weather Service said that three tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed two of the tornadoes were in Wyeville and in Mauston.
The Wyeville tornado was rated as an EF-2 with peak wind speeds of 115 mph. Its maximum width was 200 yards.
The tornado that touched down in the Mauston area was rated as an EF-1 with peak wind speeds of 90 mph. It was on the ground for approximately nine minutes from 4:43-4:52 p.m. During that time, it traveled 8.4 miles. Its maximum width was 150 yards.
The weather service said it was tracked intermittently from southern sections of Mauston northeast across rural Juneau County before dissipating near the Wisconsin River.
The third tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service Office in Green Bay. It touched down in Outagamie County near Seymour and was rated as an EF-1.
