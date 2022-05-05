Three vehicle crash slows traffic on Highway 16

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - UPDATED: Authorities said the crash scene is cleared and normal traffic has resumed. All lanes of traffic are now open.
-------------------------------------------------------------
A three vehicle crash is causing traffic issues on Highway 16 in Onalaska.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 16 and the off-ramp for I-90 eastbound.
A car, SUV, and a large garbage truck were involved in the collision.
At least two ambulances are on the scene.
Traffic is down to a single lane in both directions of Highway 16. Traffic coming off the interstate is detoured to westbound Highway 16.
There are backups with the traffic.
This is a developing story which will be updated as additional information becomes available.