Thrills and a chill at La Crosse St. Patrick's parade

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A Saturday celebration in downtown La Crosse with this year's St. Patrick's parade. While the official St. Patrick's Day falls on Thursday, the official La Crosse parade helped line Main Street with plenty of cheers and plenty of green.
Spring was in the air, but served up chilled with temps only in the 20's. However, it didn't stop the usual participants from coming out to celebrate.
"Today's been a lot of fun," said Shamrock Club's Irish man Dave Burgess. "We got to wave to a lot of brave people who were out on a chilly day and really just had a nice time."
Robbie Weinfurter traveled in from the Madison area to experience the La Crosse St. Pat's tradition.
"We come out here to have a good time," Weinfurter said. "It's about the good times, it's been cold but not enough to effect our fun."
This year's parade also is the first major parade of the new year.
"It's just a really fun holiday," said Debi McGrury, Irish Rose 2022. "Everybody has a good time getting together and everybody's Irish on St. Patrick's Day, right?"
Fellow attendees of the parade agreed.
"I'm Irish, so I'm celebrating with my green beer and great friends," said Tara Roesch. "
After the parade, the party continued at the Freighthouse Restaurant. Traditional corned beef, beer and Irish music entertainment were offered up in the warm indoors.