Tim Scott pushes back on DeSantis over Florida curriculum: ‘No silver lining’ in slavery

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 559 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA DODGE FILLMORE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN ADAMS CLARK JUNEAU IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN TAYLOR IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN VERNON IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN BUFFALO JACKSON LA CROSSE MONROE TREMPEALEAU THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN, BLACK RIVER FALLS, CALEDONIA, DODGE CENTER, FRIENDSHIP, LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, PRESTON, ROCHESTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WABASHA, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.