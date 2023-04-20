Time changes for La Crosse yard waste and brush site

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse's Isle La Plume Yard Waste and Brush site, now open for the season, is changing its hours of operation beginning next month.
Plans call for the city to close the site on Friday, May 5 and reopen on Saturday, May 6 with new hours.
The site will be open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Until May 5, the yard waste site is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As a reminder, the site is available for city residents only.
According to the city, residents must also be authorized to use the site. To do so, an application for a permit sticker can be filled out on the first visit or a by going to the city website's Refuse & Recycling Department page.
The city defines yard waste as leaves, grass clippings, and garden plants.
Brush is defined as branches that are no more than 8 inches in diameter.
Food waste is also handled by the city. Food waste/Organics are defined as fruit & vegetable matter (including cores and rinds), flour & grain items such as bread, rice, and pasta, coffee grounds & filters, and eggshells. It also includes uneaten food/leftovers.
Logs, tree trunks and stumps cannot be accepted along with woodchips, sod, dirt, sand, rock, concrete, or asphalt. Those items should be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill at 3200 Berlin Drive. Their contact number is 608-785-9572.
The city is also handling food waste. According to the city, Food waste/Organics are defined as fruit & vegetable matter (including cores and rinds), flour & grain items such as bread, rice, and pasta, coffee grounds & filters, and egg shells. It also includes uneaten food/leftovers.