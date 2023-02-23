Tips and tricks for your bird feeders

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - February is National Wild Bird Feeding Month.
A popular way to liven up a yard or deck is with a bird feeder.
Local experts say different kids of feed will attract different kids of birds and the type of feed also determines the kind of feeder you should use.
"It depends on what people are looking for. You have silo type feeders, you have tube type feeders if you're trying to attract finiches things like that. You would feed maybe thistle, finely ground sunflowers. if you want a variety of birds you would do what's called a gravity box type feeder where you fill that with a mixture of seeds," said Nolan Van Dunk of Rudy's Feed and Seed.
"If you want to attract some smaller birds-Indigo Buntings things like that-you need a tube type feeder that has small holes in it so it kinda goes to the size of the seed. If you're going to try and attract bigger birds like cardinals, blue jays, things like that, they're bigger birds, they're going to need a bigger perch on their feeder," said Van Dunk.
As the spring season rolls around we will se an influx of different kinds of birds migrating into and through the area.