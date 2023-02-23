 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation Moving Out...

.As wintry precipitation has started to clear across some portions
of the area, reports of 8 to 12 inches of snow and a 1/4 inch of
ice have been received. This wintry mix of snow and freezing
drizzle will continue to move northeast out of the local area late
this morning.

Winds will continue to drift snow, especially on ridge tops,
higher terrain and open areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow with additional accumulations of up to 1 inch.
Brief period of wintry mix with light icing possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Tips and tricks for your bird feeders

  • Updated
  • 0
Tips and tricks for your bird feeders

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - February is National Wild Bird Feeding Month.

A popular way to liven up a yard or deck is with a bird feeder.

Local experts say different kids of feed will attract different kids of birds and the type of feed also determines the kind of feeder you should use.

"It depends on what people are looking for. You have silo type feeders, you have tube type feeders if you're trying to attract finiches things like that. You would feed maybe thistle, finely ground sunflowers. if you want a variety of birds you would do what's called a gravity box type feeder where you fill that with a mixture of seeds," said Nolan Van Dunk of Rudy's Feed and Seed.

"If you want to attract some smaller birds-Indigo Buntings things like that-you need a tube type feeder that has small holes in it so it kinda goes to the size of the seed. If you're going to try and attract bigger birds like cardinals, blue jays, things like that, they're bigger birds, they're going to need a bigger perch on their feeder," said Van Dunk.

As the spring season rolls around we will se an influx of different kinds of birds migrating into and through the area.

Have a story idea? Let us know here