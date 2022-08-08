Tips for back to school shopping

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - As summer winds down and teachers prepare to head back to the classroom, parents are out making sure their kids have all the school supplies they need.
Like many retail products, inflation and supply chain issues have impacted stores stocking pencils, notebooks, backpacks, clothes and everything in between.
For some who may struggle with the cost and search for certain items, the Better Business Bureau has some tips.
Setting a budget and taking inventory of what you have can help limit unnecessary overspending. Making sure to contact the store ahead of time to see if the needed item is in stock can help reduce time when searching for that new backpack. This is especially useful as more technology makes its way into the classroom, causing some electronics hard to come by as of late.
Nicole Raboine, a mother of three from Tomah, says she has seen increase in the cost of everything due to inflation and practices some of these strategies.
"The food down to the toothpaste, the clothes, the shoes, the school supplies," Raboine said. "Everything is up. But they're things that are needed. We just budget for it and we're ready for it when it comes."
The BBB also suggests buying in bulk and finding coupons to cut the prices of school supplies.
They also recommend keeping your information protected if you choose to shop online.