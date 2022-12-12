Tips for checking the tread on your tires

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Having good tires on your vehicle is an important part of keeping your car from sliding off the road as winter rolls in.
We spoke with a local repair shop about how to tell if your tires need replacing.
"People don't know this but there is a wear bar that runs right along the tires if you take your finger and kind of go along that wear bar you can feel when it gets down to even with your tire when it gets close to that is time." said Noah Murphy an Alignment Specialist at Murphy's Frame and Axle in La Crosse.
Another way to check Murphy says is "The old penny trick does work great we have a lot of customers that do that myself included and it doesn't hurt to do that this time of the year. if Lincoln's head is covered you're in good shape if his head is exposed you know it's time."