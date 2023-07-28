 Skip to main content
Tips for protecting you car from the sweltering heat

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - As the summer heat intensifies, car owners are being urged to take extra precautions to protect their vehicles from the scorching temperatures.

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can cause significant damage to cars, leading to potential breakdowns and costly repairs. Noah Murphy from Murphy's Frame and Axel recommends several essential steps to keep your car safe and running smoothly during this intense heat.

1. Park Smartly:

Whenever possible, park your vehicle in the shade or in covered areas like a garage. This can shield your car from direct sunlight and reduce the internal temperature significantly.

2. Regular Maintenance Checks:

Regular maintenance checks are essential to ensure your car's parts are in optimal condition. As the temperature rises, various vehicle systems can be stressed. Therefore, it's crucial to inspect the cooling system, including the coolant levels and radiator, to prevent overheating. Don't forget to check the engine oil, transmission fluid, and brake fluid regularly as well.

3. Tire Care:

Extreme heat can put extra stress on your car's tires. Check the tire pressure regularly and maintain it at the recommended levels. Underinflated tires can lead to blowouts, especially during scorching weather conditions.

4. Battery Maintenance:

Summer heat can be particularly harsh on car batteries. Have your battery checked to ensure it's in good working condition. If your battery is older or shows signs of weakness, consider replacing it before it fails unexpectedly on a blistering day.

Taking proactive measures to protect your car not only ensures a longer lifespan but also enhances your safety and comfort during the scorching summer months.

