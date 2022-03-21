Tips to keep your dog clean and healthy this Spring

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It is officially Spring, and your house probably isn't the only thing that needs spring cleaning. Your pet does too.
Experts say properly grooming your animals can actually protect them from serious health issues like heartworm or Lyme Disease. Pet owners have the opportunity to look for ticks and other issues hidden under an animal's fur during a bath.
"Be mindful of the ticks," Regional Manager at Dogtopia Jordan Cerrillo said. "Be aware of that after you bring your dog in from playing at the dog park."
Cerrillo also said it is important for pet owners to regularly wash their dog's collars, leashes and toys.
Still, a local veterinarian said it is possible to wash your pet too often.
"It will strip the oils out of the coat," Dr. Bonni Robilliard with La Crescent Animal Care said. "That dry coat dry skin is open to a lot of bacterial and fungal infections."
Both experts said the mud and dirt should not prevent people from letting their pets play outside this time of year.
"Definitely take them outside," Dr. Bonni said. "A lot of the pets are obese so getting out there and getting them outside is really important."