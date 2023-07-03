Tips to prevent pickleball injuries

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Pickleball is one of America's fastest growing sports right now because it is an activity that people of all ages can enjoy.
Local health officials say many older people are giving pickleball a shot. It is not a leisurely sport though, so there is a chance for serious injury.
Sports Medicine trainers with Gundersen Health System said they most commonly are seeing patients come in with strains and sprains. The trainers said there are easy ways to prevent getting hurt on the court.
"Stretching and a little bit of warm-up," Physician Assistant Laura Koerner said. "As we age our tissues aren't as elastic, so doing a little bit of a walk and some lower and upper body stretching, I think is really important for prevention."
Koerner also recommended that pickleball players wear supportive footwear.
She said despite the risk of injury, pickleball is a great workout, and is happy to see seniors finding ways to stay active.