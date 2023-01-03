Tips to stay injury free as it gets icy outside

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Weather like we're experiencing on Tuesday is when Tri-State Ambulance typically sees more injuries and they're offering tips to stay safe.
Whether it is freezing rain or melting snow that turns to ice, Tri-State Ambulance Operations Supervisor of Logistics and Safety Eric Ellis said walking or driving slower is one of the easiest ways to stay safe while on ice.
Wearing thicker clothing, like a puffy jacket, can help project against injuries in case of a fall.
Ellis said walking a specific way can help prevent falls.
"If you think about it the best thing in nature that walks on ice is a penguin right? Kind of model your walking after a penguin," Ellis said. "Extend your feet outward a little bit, bend your knees slightly and try to keep your center of gravity directly over your feet."
He asked for people to help first responders stay safe while they're responding to emergency calls by salting or clearing their sidewalks and driveways of snow and ice.
If a fall does occur, Ellis said not all necessarily need medical attention. Injury to the head, neck and back should be taken serious.
If someone does feel the need for medical attention, he said to not hesitate to call 9-1-1.