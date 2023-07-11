Tlustosch announces candidacy for La Crosse County Judge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse attorney and former judge is announcing her candidacy to return to the bench.

Candice Tlustosch said Tuesday morning she is running for the Branch 3 seat of the La Crosse County Circuit Court. It is currently held by Judge Todd Bjerke who is retiring at the end of the month. Court Commissioner Mark Huesmann was named last week by Governor Tony Evers to replace Judge Bjerke for the remainder of his term which expires next year.

Tlustosch served as the Branch 5 judge for approximately six months in 2015 after her appointment by Governor Scott Walker to fill the position with the retirement of Judge Dale Pasell. She lost in the primary election to the current Branch 5 Judge Gloria Doyle.

The West Salem resident has practiced law in the La Crosse area since 2005.

"I have 18 years of broad legal experience in the La Crosse area. Instead of specializing in only one area such as family or criminal law, I have essentially handled all areas of law. Our community needs a judge with experience in all cases that come before the bench, and I have that," Tlustosch said. "Compassion and fairness to all parties is also necessary, so it is important for judges to act without bias.”

The election is set for April 2024.