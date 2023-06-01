Together 4 Youth seeks to improve adolescent mental health

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Better Together, local youth, and several local organizations connected Thursday to bring kids of all ages to their summer kick-off event, ‘Together 4 Youth.'
The event featured yard games, such as tug-of-war and cornhole, arts and crafts, along with hot dogs and other snacks.
Students from Lincoln Middle specially invited their teachers to the event, to thank their peers and administrators one last time before the school year ends, and the middle school doors close.
“We’re doing a wall that shows gratitude, to recognize what we’re grateful for, what we’re thankful for in our lives,” said Diana DiazGrandados, the Project Manager of Better Together in La Crosse. “It’s also helpful to our mental health, so we’re showing gratitude to teachers, and for those community members and mentors in our lives that we all need to be successful and resilient.”
Better Together, one of the prominent sponsors of the event, is an organization that seeks to help youth better understand mental wellness, feel a stronger sense of belonging and a greater sense of purpose, develop positive relationships with trusted adults and learn skills to enhance coping and resilience.
“The purpose of Better Together is to inform and increase our community’s understanding of youth mental health," said DiazGrandados. "Youth need positive social interaction, they need to learn coping skills, and understand that when they’re struggling, they can reach out to a supportive adult.”
The goal of events such as ‘Together 4 Youth,’, and the Better Together organization, is to find solutions that help the entire adolescent community thrive, and to ensure that youth have positive activity options available to them throughout the summer months.
