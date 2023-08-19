Tomah Area Ambulance Services marks anniversary by showing off new facility

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) – Tomah city leaders celebrated the 50th anniversary of the founding of the city’s ambulance service by preparing for a future with a brand new facility Saturday.
The city opened the doors to the new emergency services building with an open house, guided tours and the unveiling of the Hall of Flame History Room inside the building that will house Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Tomah Area Emergency Medical Services.
Department leaders both past and present gushed at what the new facility will mean to the community that has seen growth in medical services.
“Before this building was built, we were in two or three different buildings. We couldn’t get together … it was harder to do training together,” said Adam Robarge, Deputy EMS Chief for Tomah Area Ambulance Service. “Now we’re able to move into one building. We’re all under one roof so we’re able to combine some services together and we’re able to train together and build our services together to help the community.”
Throughout the day Saturday, city residents stopped a the facility which was opened in June looking for their chance to look inside the building.
Along with space for vehicles and equipment, training facilities and living spaces for staff members who work rotating 48-hour shifts, department officials used space to put together a museum telling the history of Tomah’s emergency services.
Former Tomah Fire Chief Thomas Flock said walking through the museum was an emotional trip down memory lane.
The space included a timeline of the city’s emergency services, displayed some historic vehicles and equipment, told of earlier firefighting tactics and, or course, has a number of photos of those who helped bring the department to where it is today.
Those attending Saturday’s open house helped celebrate the start of the Tomah Area Ambulance Service which the city took over from the Jack Larkin family in 1973.
According to the city’s website, “the service has gone from a volunteer organization into a career Critical Care Transport Paramedic Service, serving a population of approximately 19,000 people in an area of approximately 500 square miles.”
While he took the time to look back at what was, Flock, who also serves as Toma’s municipal judge, said he is also focused on the bright future ahead.
The building, which will provide new, modern living facilities for firefighters and paramedics, will be a tremendous recruiting tool in a time when departments are having trouble finding people.