Tomah Health introducing new surgical system

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah Health is introducing a high-tech surgical system. It's called the DaVinci Surgical System.
The Da Vinci is a robotic tool that allows doctors to operate on patients with better accuracy and precision.
This system is one of more than 1,700 Da Vinci systems worldwide and is somewhat uncommon for a hospital such as Tomah Health according to officials.
“It is a unique aspect of rural healthcare so traditionally robotic surgery has been something that you have seen in the larger cities and the larger urban areas larger hospitals and systems," Derek Daly, CEO of Tomah Health said. “We’re excited to start to see this technology be introduced in rural America and we are excited to be at the forefront of that.”
Da Vinci can perform a number of surgeries in different regions of the body.
“So, we would use it for umbilical and inguinal hernias,” Dr. John Robertson III said. “We would use it for appendectomies, we would use it for gallbladder surgery and for colon cancer.”
One of the benefits of the robot is it leaves minimal scarring for the patient after the procedure.
“I think it’ll be the standard of surgical care not only here at Tomah Health but throughout the country," Robertson said. “The insult to the body is less than it would be if you were doing it open or laparoscopic.”
Daly and the rest of the staff are very exhilarated about the technology.
"We're really excited about it,” he said. “It really provides a unique opportunity for citizens in this part of rural Wisconsin that previously individuals did not have access to locally."
Tomah Health Surgical & Endoscopy Services Director Bridget Burbach expressed the buzz that the surgical system has brought to surgery department.
“Our surgical staff here at Tomah Health are very excited to bring on this new technology and to be able to advance our practice and provide such a technologically advanced service for our patients,” she said.
Officials say Tomah Health is one of 60 critical access hospitals with this technology. This is a major step in recruitment of surgeons in the future for Tomah Health.