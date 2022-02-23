Tomah Health reopening Urgent Care March 1

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Citing a decline in patient volumes, Tomah Health is restarting Urgent Care services starting March 1.
“We seem to be through the latest wave of COVID and the department is in a position to offer the service again,” Emergency Services Director Suzanne Downing said. “It’s important for the community to have access to quality health care, so we feel this enables more community members to seek care with us when they need it. We are very excited to be able to reopen.”
The medical facility stopped Urgent Care services on January 1 due to large patient demand caused in part by what they said were large numbers of COVID patient visits. Prior to suspending Urgent Care services, the hospital's Emergency Department was seeing more than 90 patients a day.
Downing said Urgent Care will be available Monday thru Friday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. plus Saturday and Sunday and holidays from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. It is available for patients with non-life threatening injuries or illnesses.
“We are pleased again to be able to offer weekend and evening hours,” Downing said. “After school hours and weekend hours are very important.”