Tomah man reaches plea agreement in fraud case

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Tomah man has agreed to take a deal in a case involving wire fraud and making false statements to the government.
Last September, a federal grand jury indicted Jonathan Walker on a dozen charges involving his Tomah business.
In a statement from the Department of Justice, authorities said that Walker was the owner and operator of Walker Investment Properties, LLC that provided mechanical contracting services.
Between July 2015 and June 2019, the indictment stated that Walker went after federal contracts by saying that his business was a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOSB).
His business received two contracts from the Department of Defense totalling $1.9 million for HVAC services and fire alarm installation at Fort McCoy. He received $482,577 from those contracts.
The indictment said that Walker never served in any branch of the military nor did he have any disability that was incurred in the line of duty.
The charges stem from the documents provided to the government that said he was a veteran and that he then received money from them.
In a court document from June 27, it said that Walker would plead guilty to one count of providing false information to the government. The plea agreement calls for a recommendation of 15 months of incarceration and restitution of $72,000.
A plea hearing in federal court in Madison is scheduled for Tuesday morning.