Tomah Police arrest man on child porn possession charges

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - After receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Tomah Police and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, a man on parole for possession of child pornography is arrested on the same charge. 

Tomah Assistant Police Chief Eric Pedersen said in a statement that John W. Dockerty, 36, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to police, Dockerty was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail on the possession charge and also on a probation/parole hold.

At the time of Wednesday's arrest, Dockerty was on parole after a conviction in Monroe County in 2017 on a child pornography possession charge. He was released from prison in September 2021. 

Dockerty is also a lifetime registrant on the state's sex offender registry. 

He remains jailed awaiting a court appearance on the new charges. 