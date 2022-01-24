Tomah Police call in bomb squad for suspicious items found in vehicle

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Tomah Police Department called in the Dane County Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team to deal with some suspicious items found in a vehicle in the city Monday.
In a release from Assistant Cheif Eric Pedersen, it said that around 10 a.m, the department received information that a person might have what was believed to be dynamite. While no threats were reported, officers began searching for the person and the vehicle the items were supposed to be in.
The suspect vehicle was later found near the Amtrak depot. Officers saw suspicious items in the bed of the truck that led them to block off the area and notify area residents and businesses.
The Dane County EOD team was able to secure the items by 3:45 p.m. They were taking the materials back to Dane County for testing according to Tomah Police.
The area around the depot where the vehicle was located is once again open to the public.
The statement said that the department appreciated the cooperation and understanding of the community given the circumstances of the incident.