Tomah Police looking for check fraud suspect

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Police are looking for a suspect who is wanted for possibly involved in check fraud.
Tomah Police said that on May 3, they were contacted by the De Pere Police Department who said they had a victim who had several fraudulent checks written on their account.
The checks were written to the Wal-Mart stores in Tomah and Onalaska.
According to information from the state's Department of Justice Crime Alert Network, one of the checks might have been stolen from the victim's mail then the person's information printed on forged checks. The victim still had the original checks in their possession according to police.
Tomah Police are asking for the public's help with identifying the person and vehicle in several pictures.
People can contact the Tomah Police Department at 608-374-7400 if they can identify the person or vehicle.