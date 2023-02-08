Tomah student to take part in Senate Scholar Program

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A junior at Tomah High School will spend next week in Madison to learn more about the Wisconsin legislative process.
Lily Joyce hopes to be a lawyer some day, and that interest prompted her to apply for the Senate Scholar Program. Only 33 students take part, one for each state senate district. They are split into three groups. Joyce begins her program on Sunday and goes until February 17.
She says she looks forward to interning and meeting new people during that time.
“I just think it’s beneficial for everyone to understand and for everyone to know," Joyce said. "In Tomah, we don’t get a whole lot of that because we’re such a small town. So for the opportunity to go to Madison and to experience it firsthand I just feel will be interesting for me.”
Her application included a four page essay, a multiple choice test and three letters of recommendation. One came from State Senator Patrick Testin, who says very few manage to experience the work of politicians.
“These are individuals and students who are extremely active," Testin said. "Not just within their own school community. Whether it’s extracurricular activities and sports, but also individuals who give back. Lily Joyce is one of those prime examples who is self driven, has volunteered at the VA and wants to be a lawyer. These are some of the best and brightest. I often say our future lingers when their time comes.”
The program's director, Dr. Tammy Wehrle, says many success stories have come from previous Senate Scholars.
“I have lots of former scholars who work here in the Capitol," Wehrle said. "Many who work in offices or have interned here at the capitol. I’ve had students who’ve worked with the Secretary of State or Secretary Treasurer.”
The student's experience also includes creating a bill. Joyce said she hopes it is on immigration as the law of that topic is her specialty.
Wisconsin's 32nd Senate District, which includes La Crosse and is represented by Brad Pfaff, won't have a student participate this year since none applied to take part. The vacancy was given instead to a second student from another part of the state.
Lily was selected from the 24th senate district that Testin oversees.