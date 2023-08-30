 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tomah VA Medical Center holds nurse hiring fair amid worker shortage

  • Updated
  • 0

The Tomah VA Medical Center held a nurse hiring fair on Wednesday.

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Tomah VA Medical Center held a nurse hiring fair on Wednesday.

healthcare

The organization said they are looking to hire RNs, LPNs, CNAs and other medical professionals. Organizers of the hiring fair said this is a great chance for people to give back to veterans that have given up so much for us.

"We need people to come take care of our veterans," Chief Nurse of the Acute Care and Outpatient Clinic at Tomah VA Marcie Fulford said. "They are our nation's heroes and we really need people to come in and take care of them."

Fulford said events like this one make the hiring process much easier.

"If you come to a hiring fair, you get the personal aspect. You get to meet people, friendly people like myself and my comrades that are here to help walk you through this process," Fulford explained. "We give you a personal tour of our facility so you can see this big campus we have."

The need for healthcare workers is so great that people were interviewed and hired on the spot on Wednesday. For more information on career opportunities visit the Tomah VA website.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you