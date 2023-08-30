Tomah VA Medical Center holds nurse hiring fair amid worker shortage

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Tomah VA Medical Center held a nurse hiring fair on Wednesday.
The organization said they are looking to hire RNs, LPNs, CNAs and other medical professionals. Organizers of the hiring fair said this is a great chance for people to give back to veterans that have given up so much for us.
"We need people to come take care of our veterans," Chief Nurse of the Acute Care and Outpatient Clinic at Tomah VA Marcie Fulford said. "They are our nation's heroes and we really need people to come in and take care of them."
Fulford said events like this one make the hiring process much easier.
"If you come to a hiring fair, you get the personal aspect. You get to meet people, friendly people like myself and my comrades that are here to help walk you through this process," Fulford explained. "We give you a personal tour of our facility so you can see this big campus we have."
The need for healthcare workers is so great that people were interviewed and hired on the spot on Wednesday. For more information on career opportunities visit the Tomah VA website.