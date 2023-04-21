Tomah VA to take second look at vets brain injury exam diagnoses

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Veterans who feel they may have had a brain injury misdiagnosed after a visit to the Tomah VA could soon get another look.
The medical center said it is reaching out to veterans and urging those who received a neurology compensation and pension exam from Dr. Mary Jo Lanska-to contact them for reconsideration.
Veterans can call 608-372-3971, extension 64-775 for information.
The Tomah VA's decision comes after Senator Tammy Baldwin said multiple constituents contacted her office and told her they believed they were misdiagnosed in 2021.
The misdiagnosis resulted in denials of compensation and benefits for veterans.
Since then, Baldwin said she's been pushing the Veterans Administration to look into the matter. She even spoke directly with VA Secretary Denis McDonough in March about the issue.
Reacting to the news of the reconsideration by the VA, Baldwin said she was pleased with the news and added she will "continue fighting to ensure that our VA system delivers the high-quality care that our heroes need.”