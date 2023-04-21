Tomah VA to take second look at vets brain injury exam diagnoses

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Houston,
Crawford and Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall has resulted in
rising river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to major
flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN
to Dubuque, IA. The river will likely crest somewhere between April
25 and April 29 north of La Crosse, and between April 27 and May 1
south of La Crosse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 500 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 PM CDT Friday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in rising
river levels along the Black River. This will result in moderate
flooding for Black River Falls and Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 500 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.8 feet on 09/15/1978.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tomah VA to take second look at vets brain injury exam diagnoses

  • Updated
  • 0
Tomah-VA-Fall-2016-1.jpg

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Veterans who feel they may have had a brain injury misdiagnosed after a visit to the Tomah VA could soon get another look. 

The medical center said it is reaching out to veterans and urging those who received a neurology compensation and pension exam from Dr. Mary Jo Lanska-to contact them for reconsideration.

Veterans can call 608-372-3971, extension 64-775 for information.

The Tomah VA's decision comes after Senator Tammy Baldwin said multiple constituents contacted her office and told her they believed they were misdiagnosed in 2021. 

The misdiagnosis resulted in denials of compensation and benefits for veterans. 

Since then, Baldwin said she's been pushing the Veterans Administration to look into the matter. She even spoke directly with VA Secretary Denis McDonough in March about the issue. 

Reacting to the news of the reconsideration by the VA, Baldwin said she was pleased with the news and added she will "continue fighting to ensure that our VA system delivers the high-quality care that our heroes need.”

Recommended for you