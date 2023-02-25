Tomah volunteers build beds for area children

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Furniture can be costly for some, but one organization is helping to make sure children in Monroe County have a bed to sleep on.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps kids in need all over the country, and around 100 volunteers in Tomah helped build beds at the fairgrounds. A total of 40 beds, or 20 bunks, were expected to be built Saturday.
Members of the organization say that crafting for the youth brings them great satisfaction.
“When you deliver a bed and see the smile on their face, that’s more than enough to make you happy and to know they will not be sleeping on a basement floor in a sleeping bag," Gwen Nelson said. "It may be they have several siblings in the family and they can’t afford beds for them all. Maybe they just can’t afford to have beds for everyone.”
The volunteers represented companies and nonprofits ranging from the Fort McCoy Challenge Academy to Walmart. Organizers said they want nothing more than for the children to be happy with their creations.
“First of all, I’d like to say it’s my pleasure to make a bed for you," Jeff Paulson said. "I would just hope that you appreciate it. Appreciate the fact that folks are working hard on your behalf. It gives our associates an opportunity to help out in their community. The community appreciates our involvement in these activities.”
Beds made in the area before benefited kids in the Portage area. This is the first time Sleep in Heavenly Peace's work will benefit those in Monroe County.
Children receive the beds through an application process. If selected, they will also receive blankets, pillows, sheets and a mattress pad.