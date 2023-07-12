Tomah woman killed in ATV crash in Monroe County

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a Tomah woman is dead from injuries suffered in an ATV crash late Monday evening.
The sheriff's office said that the woman was going east on Heritage Road in the Township of Tomah around 9 p.m. The ATV went off the road and struck a tree.
The woman went to a hospital for her injuries but died on Tuesday.
The name of the woman wasn't released pending notification of relatives.
The Wisconsin DNR is completing the investigation according to the sheriff's office.