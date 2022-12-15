Tomah's Fire Chief asks that residents keep hydrants clear of snow

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah's fire chief is asking people to help them out by making sure fire hydrants near their residences are clear of snow.
Chief Tim Adler sent a message out Thursday morning asking for the assistance.
"...with the recent heavy wet snowfall we received our Fire Hydrants have now be compromised by being buried and hidden from our view which can delay our response, and as the next 24 to 36 hours take place the air temperatures are going to drop into the single digits to below zero which is going to make digging the hydrants out even that more difficult as they will be a frozen block of ice," he said in his message.
Ready Wisconsin advises that when shoveling, keep a three-foot area around the hydrant clear of snow so firefighters can quickly connect hoses in an emergency.