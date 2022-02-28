 Skip to main content
Tommy Thompson visits UW La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW System President Tommy Thompson visited UW La Crosse as he prepares to step down from the position on March 16.

He initially accepted the position as Interim President back in July 2020. Speaking to Monday's audience, he reflected on his time navigating the schools through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the work that went into getting campuses back to in-person classes. That included establishing testing sites on campuses. 

Thompson also noted the importance of the university system and how it requires more attention.

"We gotta stop criticizing the university," Thompson said. "The University of Wisconsin is a jewel and our Wisconsin Idea is to educate everybody."

Tommy Thompson and UW La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow at the Cleary Center on campus. 

He also noted that regardless of political party affiliation in the state legislature, the final goal should be working together for team Wisconsin. He also cited a specific change he'd like to see on the UW-La Crosse campus.

Thompson reflected on the last two years as UW Systems president including navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Prairie Springs Science Building needs to be completely rehabbed and rebuilt," he said. "It's badly needed for the university, the faculty, the students and for the state."

Thompson called the University of Wisconsin system as a jewel for the state and that it needs to be expanded.

Thompson will be succeeded by Jay O. Rothman, the CEO of the law firm Foley and Lardner.

