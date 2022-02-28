Tommy Thompson visits UW La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW System President Tommy Thompson visited UW La Crosse as he prepares to step down from the position on March 16.
He initially accepted the position as Interim President back in July 2020. Speaking to Monday's audience, he reflected on his time navigating the schools through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the work that went into getting campuses back to in-person classes. That included establishing testing sites on campuses.
Thompson also noted the importance of the university system and how it requires more attention.
"We gotta stop criticizing the university," Thompson said. "The University of Wisconsin is a jewel and our Wisconsin Idea is to educate everybody."
He also noted that regardless of political party affiliation in the state legislature, the final goal should be working together for team Wisconsin. He also cited a specific change he'd like to see on the UW-La Crosse campus.
"Prairie Springs Science Building needs to be completely rehabbed and rebuilt," he said. "It's badly needed for the university, the faculty, the students and for the state."
Thompson will be succeeded by Jay O. Rothman, the CEO of the law firm Foley and Lardner.