...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CDT
MONDAY...
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory in effect from 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CDT Monday.

Thursday and Friday, concentrations of Particulates may approach or
exceed unhealthy standards. At this level of Particulates
exposure...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.
The general public is not likely to be affected.

This weekend, concentrations of Ozone may approach or exceed
unhealthy standards. At this level of Ozone exposure...Members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Tomorrow's police training today at WTC Law Enforcement Academy

  • Updated
Sparta, Wis. - (WXOW) - There are currently 22 recruits taking part in Western Technical College's Law Enforcement Academy training program. In a time when it can be challenging to find people interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, WTC has a well attended class.

Training takes place in both the classroom and across various training sites like the road course for car pursuit practice.

"I definitely wanted a career where every day that i go to work, it's something different," said Alexis Mueller. "I think community involvement is huge. We want to serve and protect the communities we will work in, and that means being approachable and communicating with your community."

The recruits have a solid focus on making that connection to wherever they will end up pursuing their careers.

"You're not just a law enforcement officer," said recruit Malachi Buhler. "You also have to take care of people in crisis, you have to enforce laws at the same time you have to maintain control of a scene."

The new crop of future police officers are aware that they will often encounter people at a time and incident that involves high levels of stress.

"Responding to people that are in crisis state, things like that they really drive home for us," said recruit Daniel Godding. "We are people helping people and you're talking to people as a person while putting more of a personal face to law enforcement."

The 22 current recruits began their training back in June and are set to graduate in early October.

