Tomorrow's police training today at WTC Law Enforcement Academy

Sparta, Wis. - (WXOW) - There are currently 22 recruits taking part in Western Technical College's Law Enforcement Academy training program. In a time when it can be challenging to find people interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, WTC has a well attended class.
"I definitely wanted a career where every day that i go to work, it's something different," said Alexis Mueller. "I think community involvement is huge. We want to serve and protect the communities we will work in, and that means being approachable and communicating with your community."
The recruits have a solid focus on making that connection to wherever they will end up pursuing their careers.
"You're not just a law enforcement officer," said recruit Malachi Buhler. "You also have to take care of people in crisis, you have to enforce laws at the same time you have to maintain control of a scene."
The new crop of future police officers are aware that they will often encounter people at a time and incident that involves high levels of stress.
"Responding to people that are in crisis state, things like that they really drive home for us," said recruit Daniel Godding. "We are people helping people and you're talking to people as a person while putting more of a personal face to law enforcement."
The 22 current recruits began their training back in June and are set to graduate in early October.