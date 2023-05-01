Tons of derailment debris goes to La Crosse County Landfill

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Approximately 2.5 million pounds of debris from last week's train derailment is getting processed at the La Crosse County Landfill.
Ten railcars and two engines derailed south of De Soto in Crawford County on Thursday. Crews have been working around the clock cleaning up the site.
According to La Crosse County, they were asked by BNSF Railroad for support since it was the closest county that had the capability to handle processing the waste from the the railcars.
The county opened the landfill on Saturday with added staff to start the waste processing.
La Crosse County said they worked with 12 local hauling companies to bring the waste from the De Soto area to the landfill.
Any potential hazardous waste such as paint and lithium batteries was removed before the hauling process began by a hazmat team.
That left containers with food products and other material needing to be sorted, processed, and safely disposed of.
Like the crews at the derailment site, crews at the landfill worked 24/7 during the weekend to go through the 12,500 tons of waste. The county brought in portable lighting, people, and equipment from St. Joseph's Construction to get the job finished. The county said they expected to end the emergency operation late Monday afternoon.
“Our goal was to minimize the environmental impacts to the region from this debris remaining in the water and to facilitate Highway 35 being reopened,” said Jackie Davis, Operations Coordinator with La Crosse County Solid Waste. “This was a truly collaborative effort, and we want to thank everyone who quickly got together to get the operation up and running.”
The photos with this story were provided by La Crosse County.
