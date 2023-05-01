Tons of derailment debris goes to La Crosse County Landfill

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
it will continue to slowly fall this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Monday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2
feet this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.1 feet on 06/26/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tons of derailment debris goes to La Crosse County Landfill

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Approximately 2.5 million pounds of debris from last week's train derailment is getting processed at the La Crosse County Landfill. 

Ten railcars and two engines derailed south of De Soto in Crawford County on Thursday. Crews have been working around the clock cleaning up the site. 

According to La Crosse County, they were asked by BNSF Railroad for support since it was the closest county that had the capability to handle processing the waste from the the railcars. 

The county opened the landfill on Saturday with added staff to start the waste processing. 

La Crosse County said they worked with 12 local hauling companies to bring the waste from the De Soto area to the landfill.

Any potential hazardous waste such as paint and lithium batteries was removed before the hauling process began by a hazmat team. 

That left containers with food products and other material needing to be sorted, processed, and safely disposed of. 

Like the crews at the derailment site, crews at the landfill worked 24/7 during the weekend to go through the 12,500 tons of waste. The county brought in portable lighting, people, and equipment from St. Joseph's Construction to get the job finished. The county said they expected to end the emergency operation late Monday afternoon. 

“Our goal was to minimize the environmental impacts to the region from this debris remaining in the water and to facilitate Highway 35 being reopened,” said Jackie Davis, Operations Coordinator with La Crosse County Solid Waste. “This was a truly collaborative effort, and we want to thank everyone who quickly got together to get the operation up and running.” 

The photos with this story were provided by La Crosse County.

