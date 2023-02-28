Too much coffee could affect kidney function

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A new study finds that drinking more than the recommended amount of coffee daily could have negative affects on kidney function.
Researchers in Canada and Italy studies about 1,200 people who had untreaded stage one hypertension and a gene that causes their body to slowly metabolize caffeine.
That study found those who drank more than four cups of coffee each day were at higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease.
Gundersen Health System registered dietitian Halley Molstad said limit yourself to four or fewer cups of coffee each day.
She added, when looking at the effects of coffee, to not just look at one study.
“There have been some other studies that have come out within the last five years including meta-analysis studies so they take a lot of different studies and group them together and look for patterns," Molstad said. "One of them was over 500,000 people and those two studies they found either no impact or potentially a positive impact."
Like most things, she said it's about moderation and in some cases coffee can have positive effects.
"There have been so many studies done on coffee over the years. There have been some benefits shown in lower risk of heart disease and diabetes," Molstad said. "Sometimes, it's recommended for people with a fatty liver to have some coffee. So there are potentially some health benefits to coffee."
Molstad said if someone has chronic kidney disease, to implement a low-sodium diet and with a moderate amount of protein.