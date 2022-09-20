Top national honor for Western WI affordable housing project

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXOW) - A Western Wisconsin affordable housing project earns some elite recognition Tuesday.
At the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Rep. Ron Kind presented Gerrard Corp. and West CAP with the Charles L. Edson Tax Credit Excellence Award for the 1300 Residences project in River Falls.
The 50 unit building, recognized as the winner in the Green and Healthy Housing category, generates power from nearly 600 solar panels. It also offers support services to residents who include disabled veterans and some folks who might otherwise be homeless.
Paul Gerrard said the project utilized nine different financing sources, including a Low Income Housing Tax Credit, a WHEDA loan and a Focus on Energy grant.
While he added that projects like this may come at a higher cost to the developer, it pays off for people who live there.
Gerrard said, "Ultimately, what [price] do you put on saving $30,000 to $40,000 in annual costs? Now multiply that by what's the useful life of the building, 40 years? And that's at today's utility rate. What are they going to be in 10 years?"
Only 10 Edson Awards are given to projects across the country each year.