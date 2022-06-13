$1 million donation to new Mayo Clinic Health System hospital announced

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An Illinois foundation with a La Crosse connection makes a $1 million gift to the new Mayo Clinic Health System hospital that recently began construction.
The Harry L. Crisp II and Rosemary Berkel Crisp Foundation in Marion, Illinois made the donation because of the care Crisp and his family have received from Mayo and his physician Dr. Paul S. Mueller, M.D.
Dr. Mueller happens to be the regional vice-president for Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Wisconsin.
"My family and I have enjoyed the benefit of excellent health care from Mayo Clinic providers, and in particular my personal experience with Dr. Mueller has been exceptional," says Mr. Crisp. "When this important project arose under his leadership, it was a natural opportunity to support Mayo Clinic."
The donation is slated for use as the "Harry L. Crisp II Waitng Room" on the 5th floor of the new hospital. It is designed as a place for visitors and patients to stay outside of the surgical suites.
"I am honored that Mr. Crisp has chosen to support this exciting project in recognition of the outstanding care that he has received from our teams over the years at Mayo Clinic," says Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System southwest Wisconsin. "We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service and the safest and highest quality care to our patients in the new facility."
Crisp is the owner of Pepsi MidAmerica in Marion, Illinois, one of the largest family-owned Pepsi bottlers in the country. The family is active in community service projects.
Construction of the new MCHS hospital is set for completion in 2024.