10th annual 'Cop on a Rooftop' brings a busy morning to Dunkin' Donuts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- If you plan on grabbing a coffee on your morning commute, you may see a police officer on the roof, but don't worry it's for a good cause.

The 10th annual 'Cop on a Rooftop' took over Dunkin' Donuts to support Special Olympics Wisconsin. 

Investigator Whitney Hughes with the La Crosse Police Department says she's been apart of the event for the past 7 years. 

"I've been up on the rooftop, talked to the athletes, talked to the community and everybody loves these events because they're a ton of fun."

You have until 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug 19th to make a donation to Special Olympics Wisconsin and get a free donut. 

Locations in the Coulee Region:

  1. La Crosse:1422 Losey Blvd.
  2. Tomah location: 1825 N. Superior Ave. 
  3. Prairie Du Chien: 90 Riverside Square

