12.5 year sentence handed down in Holmen drive-by shooting case

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man convicted of firing a rifle at a Holmen residence last December is sentenced to prison on Wednesday.
Wesley J. Dollar of Boscobel received a 12.5 year sentence from Judge Ramona Gonzalez on a charge of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. It includes 7.5 years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.
Last December 18, according to the criminal complaint against Dollar, Holmen Police were called to a home for a shots fired call.
Investigators found that one shot had gone through the outside wall of the home and fragmented. Some fragments struck a woman who was standing in the home's kitchen at the time. The woman had minor injuries from the fragments.
Based on witnesses and interviews with the people who lived in the home, investigators focused on someone who drove an older red pickup truck which led them to Dollar.
He was arrested in Grant County two days later. At the time of his arrest, authorities found a rifle with Dollar.
When interviewed, the criminal complaint said that Dollar was upset with some of the people that lived in the home because they were calling him a child molester.
After initially denying he shot at the home, he admitted he did using a rifle to fire one round. The complaint said he told investigators "he had no intention of killing anybody."
Asked if he wanted them to "back off and stop running their mouth", Dollar said, "yep, that's about it."
Dollar pleaded guilty to the charge in May.