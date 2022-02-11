12 SE Minnesota students will compete to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two students from Caledonia and one from Spring Grove have advanced to the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee.
59 students took part in two regional spelling bees on Tuesday at the Wood Lake Meeting Center. The students represented 29 school districts throughout the southeast region and the top six spellers from each qualified for the final on March 1, also at the Wood Lake Meeting Center.
The Grand Champion will compete in the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Students advancing to the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee are:
The regional competitions were coordinated by the Southeast Service Cooperative.