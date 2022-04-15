13th annual Good Friday Peace and Justice Stations of the Cross Walk

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Franciscan Spirituality Center sponsored the Good Friday Peace and Justice Stations of the Cross prayer walk.
The silent walk began at the St. Rose Covent and finished at Riverside Park. The walkers stopped at 10 stations along the way to sing, pray, and reflect on the injustices in our community and the world.
"We are remembering that Jesus was crucified 2,000 years ago by the empire of his time. Really for standing up for the poor and the marginalized, and so in memory of that we are remembering the marginalized the of our community-the homeless, the poor, the sick," said Steve Spilde, the Associate Director of the Franciscan Spirituality Center.
The walk was open to all ages and faith backgrounds. Approximately 70 people took part in the event.