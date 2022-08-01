14/61 closed while the span of the Pedestrian/Bike Bridge in La Crescent gets installed

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The main span of the Pedestrian/Bike Bridge in La Crescent will be installed on Thursday night.
The main span arrived in two pieces on Monday. Crews will spend the next few days connecting the two pieces and getting the bridge ready for installation.
When the time comes to move the bridge into position, the northbound lane of 14/61 will be closed at 8 p.m. on August 4th and will reopen at 4 a.m. on August 5th.
The southbound lane will be closed at 11 p.m. and reopen at 1 a.m. on Friday.