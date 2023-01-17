 Skip to main content
...Increasing Likelihood For Snow, Possibly Heavy, Wednesday Night
Into Thursday...

.A winter storm will move through the region later Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday bringing snowfall...possibly heavy for
some. There is still potential for a heavy snow band with greatest
accumulations near and north of Interstate 90. Warmer air could
cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lesser snow
totals. There may also be some potential for freezing drizzle to
mix in at times.

There will likely be changes to the storm track and snow amounts
as the storm nears. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and
Thursday if you are traveling.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
Heaviest snow will fall Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

17-year-old has life-threatening injuries after crash with school bus in Winona Co.

  • Updated
  • 0
car crash 4.jpg

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A 17-year-old male from Lewiston receives life-threatening injuries following a collision with a bus Tuesday morning near Stockton.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office said the crash between the car and school bus happened around 6:08 a.m. on Winona County Road 20 just off of Highway 14. The car was headed south when it collided head-on with the northbound bus. 

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash according to the sheriff's office. 

The 17-year-old driver of the car went by ambulance to Winona Hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The 43-year-old bus driver wasn't hurt in the crash but went to Winona Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries received after the crash according to the sheriff's office. 

Both the Winona County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are doing a crash reconstruction as part of their investigation. 

The Lewiston Fire Department, Stockton First Responders, Winona Area Ambulance, Wilson First Responders, and Lewiston Ambulance all assisted at the scene.  

