17-year-old has life-threatening injuries after crash with school bus in Winona Co.

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A 17-year-old male from Lewiston receives life-threatening injuries following a collision with a bus Tuesday morning near Stockton.
The Winona County Sheriff's Office said the crash between the car and school bus happened around 6:08 a.m. on Winona County Road 20 just off of Highway 14. The car was headed south when it collided head-on with the northbound bus.
No students were on the bus at the time of the crash according to the sheriff's office.
The 17-year-old driver of the car went by ambulance to Winona Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The 43-year-old bus driver wasn't hurt in the crash but went to Winona Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries received after the crash according to the sheriff's office.
Both the Winona County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are doing a crash reconstruction as part of their investigation.
The Lewiston Fire Department, Stockton First Responders, Winona Area Ambulance, Wilson First Responders, and Lewiston Ambulance all assisted at the scene.