18th annual pet Adopt-A-Thon

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Coulee Region Humane Society is bringing "Furassic Park" to the area for a week in hopes to "unleash the beasts" from its shelter.
According to Management Assistant Ashley Voxland, the end of summer is when the facility reaches capacity, so it's the purr-fect time to have its annual Adopt-A-thon event.
"This is really a busy time of the year for us, Voxland explained, "Our intakes are at maximum, right now maximum capacity. Dogs, cats, small animals. So it's really a good time to promote adoption and get some of these guys out so we can make space for more."
During the 18th annual promotion, those looking to adopt can name their own adoption price for cats, kittens and select dogs. All small animals - rabbits, guinea pigs, and hamsters - adoption fees will be waived.
Voxland said that there's a furry friend for everyone at the shelter but not every pet should go to all potential owners and said that it applies to a resident mixed-breed border collie named Oakley.
"Oakley is a great example of the animals that we have here because there really is someone for everyone at the humane society, Voxland said. "The dogs that we're featuring some of them have, not behavioral concerns, but just they're needing more specific kind of family environment. Oakley is very high energy so he's going to need a very active family."
Those looking to adopt a furry companion still need to submit an application and receive approval.
The promotion runs August 29 through September 4.