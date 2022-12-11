 Skip to main content
200+ take part in Jingle Bell Run

jingle bell run.jpg

The YMCA held its annual Jingle Bell Run to raise money for its programs

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a chilly morning for those that took part in the annual Jingle Bell Run in Onalaska.

The R.W. Hauser YMCA-sponsored event featured three different races for more than 200 runners with a five-mile race, 5K race, and the Rudolph Dash Kid's Run. 

The money raised from Saturday's event is earmarked for the Y's various youth support programs that include the Y's Youth Survivorship program called "A New Direction" and the Youth Food Program that serves 200,000 meals and snacks annually. 

