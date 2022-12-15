 Skip to main content
2023 Iverson Freking Ecumenical Award winners announced

  • Updated
  • 0

Since 1987 the Iverson Freking Ecumenical Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate respect for all faiths and commitment to the community. The 20-23 award winners were announced today in a ceremony at the Bethany St. Joseph care center.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In a ceremony at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, BSJ Corporation board members announced the winners of the 2023 Iverson Freking Ecumenical Recognition Award.

Since 1987, the award recognizes individuals who demonstrate respect for all faiths and commitment to community.

Winners of the 2023 Iverson Freking Ecumenical Recognition Award.jpg

The three winners for 2023 include Marc and Sue Schultz from Onalaska and Friar Conrad Targonski, Viterbo University Chaplain.

Sue Schultz has sat on many community boards promoting causes like Hunger task Force and the Kane Street Community Garden.

Getting involved in the community is something Sue said is important for people to do because by helping those in need makes you feel good too.

Marc and Sue Schultz - 2023 Iverson Freking Ecumenical Recognition Award winners.jpg

"It's more fun to meet other people, learn about the cause that you feel strong about," Sue Schultz explained. "Learn about the people involved, what they're doing, something you may not have thought of. And it's just a good feeling when you go home"

Friar Targonski retired after 22 years serving as a Navy Chaplain and for the past 11 years as Viterbo's chaplain, he stills follows his Navy and marine Corps training supporting local veterans.

Fr. Conrad Targonski - 2023 Iverson Freking Ecumenical Recognition Award winner.jpg

"What we learned in the Navy is basically ecumenism," Fr. Targonski said. "And it's not a teacup of ecumenism. We provide for our own, we facilitate for others. But you care for everyone. Even the NRP, the No Religious Preference people."

The official recognition of the Iverson Freking Award honorees is scheduled for January 25 at the Radisson Center in La Crosse.

That special event is open to the public and reservations can be made by contacting Bethany St. Joseph Corporation at 608-788-5700 or emailing gbrussel@bjscorp.com.

