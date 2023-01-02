 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.The incoming winter storm will cause precipitation to break out
across the area. The precipitation is expected to start developing
from mid to late this evening and expand in coverage overnight.
Initially, the precipitation should be light snow or a wintry mix
before changing to a wintry mix for most of the area overnight.
Expect some snow and ice accumulations to occur before warmer air
moves in Tuesday for most of the area to change over to rain.

The highest impacts and amounts of ice or snow are expected from
late tonight through Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute
will be impacted.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

3 brothers all born on New Year's Day, but different years, celebrate milestone and likely last birthday together

  • Updated
  • 0
3 brothers all born on New Year's Day, but different years, celebrate milestone and likely last birthday together

They're known as the "New Year Trio" because they're each born on January 1, two years apart from each other. Jerry Olson was born in 1943, Duane Olson was born in 1945 and Dick Olson was born in 1947.

 WCCO

 DEERWOOD, Wisconsin (WCCO) -- Every New Year's Day, three brothers from Deerwood, Wisconsin celebrate their birthdays together.

They're known as the "New Year Trio" because they're each born on January 1, two years apart from each other. Jerry Olson was born in 1943, Duane Olson was born in 1945 and Dick Olson was born in 1947.

They always celebrated together as kids, and now as adults, the annual celebration continues, but this one is a milestone.

"It's just special because Jerry's 80, and we're all here yet," said Dick Olson.

"Glad to make it this far," said Duane Olson.

While they're all celebrating their birthdays, Jerry is the reason for everyone coming together on Sunday afternoon. The oldest of the "New Years Trio" has kidney failure, and knows this is his last celebration with his brothers.

"I'm going to have to accept that fact, even though I'm a fighter," said Jerry, "I can't go through dialysis forever."

Jerry is also the most talkative of the trio. Connecting with others is how he hopes to be remembered.

"I want the world to be a better place, and that's the only way I could think of doing it - talking, conversing, exchanging ideas," said Jerry Olson/

The turn out to their birthday party on Jan. 1, 2023 proves just how many strong connections Jerry has made in 80 years.

"I figured I made a lot of changes in people's lives, and that's what's important to me," said Jerry Olson.

Dick and Duane still live in their hometown of Deerwood. Jerry is an Air Force veteran receiving care at the Minneapolis VA hospital.

 

Tags

Recommended for you