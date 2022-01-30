4000 Foundation celebrated its 30 annual Model Train Sale

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Collectors and vendors alike met at the La Crosse Center for the 30 annual Model Train Sale Saturday afternoon.
Hosted by the non-profit the 4000 Foundation, the goal is to raise money for restoring Engine #4000 from the Burlington Railroad and the Grand Crossing building - both monuments located in Copeland Park, La Crosse, WI.
"I've been interested all my life," President of the 4000 Foundation Mark Hamre said. "The 4000 Foundation has kind of been like a conduit to allow me and a lot of our other members and volunteers to share their passion for railroading with the public."
Almost 300 vendors sold wares like model trains and accessories, collector magazines and manuals, hand-drawn maps and pictures of train stations.
Hamre said that events like Saturday's draw so many people because "it's a multifaceted hobby" with collecting, modeling or operating.
Life-long train enthusiast John Teskey and owner of Teskey's Trains agreed with the sentiment but added that a lot of the time it is a father-son bonding experience.
"When I was about ten years old, I would go to the grain elevator with my father. He would check the commodity prices and I'd go around and check the boxcars being switched by the locomotives," Tesey said. "It hooked me and I've loved trains ever since."
Whether it be the collecting or bonding, vendors estimated that hundreds if not over a thousand people made it to the sale Saturday.
"It's very rewarding and there are a lot of good people in this hobby," Teskey said. "If you reach out to them and treat them fairly they will respond and support you. That's what I like."
For additional information about the 4000 Foundation at www.4000foundation.org