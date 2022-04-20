420 event brings awareness, organizers say, to the benefits of cannabis and hemp

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Local businesses join forces for the St. Andrews Smoke Out while raising money for the Coulee Council Recovery Center.
Broken Wrist Records, Carbon Cannabis, Stacks Family Farms and Beer by Bike Brigade hosted the event.
The Smoke Out featured live music, cocktails, food and a 50/50 raffle that benefits a local organization according to co-owner of CannaBiz Depot and Carbon Cannabis Matt Boshcka.
"We felt it would be super beneficial to pair up with Council Recovery Center and donate 50% of our 50/50 raffle tonight at the St. Andrew's Smoke Out to their cause," Boshcka said. "So cannabis is giving back to addictions so it seems like of backwards."
Businesses at Wednesday's event also had the goal of educating the community about the uses of cannabis and hemp.
"One of the main goals we do have here with CannaBiz Depot, Carbon and Bella Botanicals - all these local companies is just spreading the good word and destigmatizing and legitimizing cannabis," said Boshcka.
The event goes from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Boot Hill Pub and Event Center.