50th Annual Catfish Days returns to Trempealeau this weekend

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) -Trempealeau's 50th Annual Catfish Days celebration is underway.
Organizers say the three-day event offers plenty for everyone in the family to enjoy including a fishing tournament, egg toss, live music and more.
Trempealeau Lions Club members said the money raised during these events will go toward helping the community.
"Catfish Days has been the event for the Trempealeau Lions Club for 50 years," member Jessica Ecker said. "The Lions work so hard at putting this show on for everyone. We want everyone to have a great time. We want them to come out, spend money here so we can take all of that fund and we turn it around and send it right back into the community for local benefits and charities."
Ecker said for the second year in a row, Catfish Days will feature a tasting event called 'Catfish Craft: Beer, Wine and Hard Cider on the Mississippi River'. The event will happen on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Duck Pond Park.