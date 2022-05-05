5K through Riverside Park to spread awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Over 200 people participated in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women 5K held in Riverside Park on Thursday afternoon.
The event raised awareness about violence against Native American women, that is often un-reported and overlooked.
"We have had a tremendous amount of lose in our community," Co-Chair of Wisconsin's MMIW Task Force Justine Rufus said. "It is estimated the rate of women that are going missing is 10 times higher than any other race in this country."
The event was put on by several organizations, including the MMIW Task Force developed in 2020 to analyze the full scale of the issue.
"These efforts are coming from the backs of the families," Rufus said. "[They] have cried for justice and been demanding justice for their missing relatives."
Family members of missing and murdered women attended Thursday's event.
"I'm here because my aunt was murdered in Nebraska," Stellina Decorah said. "I guess I just want to be here to spread her voice."
Stellina's Aunt Kozee was a victim of domestic abuse. Two years after her murder, her niece and sister are making sure she is not forgotten.
"I just want to keep her voice alive... not let her murder go in vain," Kozee's sister Myah Decorah said.
Organizers of the MMIW 5K said it's important that everyone cares about this issue, no matter their background or gender.
"The general public needs to join in our cause and really want better for Wisconsin," Rufus continued.
Rufus said the MMIW Task Force is still collecting date on the number of women impacted by violence in Wisconsin, but will have a final report by December.